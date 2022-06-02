Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson

Clare Adamson, SNP MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw, said: “ He has presided over a culture of partying and law-breaking at the heart of Government.

"The indifference, arrogance, and contempt he has shown for the righteous anger of the people he is there to represent speaks volumes for his lack of morality.

" His presence in Downing Street undermines our democratic institutions.They partied while thousands mourned.

"And the disgusting treatment of cleaning and security staff at Downing Street epitomises the man, and this corrupt administration, devoid of decency.

"What more is there to say? The sooner he is gone, the better. I hope his Tory acolytes find a backbone before he does any more damage."

Her SNP colleague, Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Stephanie Callaghan added: “ Sue Gray’s findings are unequivocal, the party culture at Downing Street during covid was endemic and the flagrant law breaking was overseen by the Prime Minister.

" The Prime Minister’s statement to Parliament where he once again points the finger at others was embarrassing and sickening."

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said: “For those of us who lost a loved one during the pandemic this is no laughing matter. Boris Johnson must be held to account for this appalling behaviour. He can no longer remain in post.

"If Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross wishes to salvage any remnant of self-respect, he must end his pathetic equivocation and resubmit his letter calling for Johnson to go.”

When asked for comment Conservative MSP Graham Simpson replied: “There is simply no excuse for what was going there. The Prime Minister was present at a number of events that should not have been taking place and he should have closed them down.