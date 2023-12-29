​North East Fife’s MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie have welcomed temporary repairs made to the seawall in Pittenweem after meeting with affected residents recently.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large section of the seawall in Pittenweem collapsed in late October after being battered by high tides and strong waves which also damaged the St Andrews aquarium and the coastal path between Elie and St Monans.

Residents close to the seawall were left in fear that the structure of their properties was threatened as successive tides eroded the surrounding gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the collapse Ms Chamberlain and Mr Rennie were contacted by affected residents. They engaged with Fife Council and local councillors to ascertain who was responsible for the collapsed seawall and urged the local authority to intervene swiftly.

Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain in Pittenweem

More than two weeks after the storm damage Fife Council agreed to carry out temporary repairs to the seawall. The work saw a large crane used to lift concrete blocks over houses and into place.

Wendy Chamberlain said: “This has been an extremely worrying and stressful time for the residents affected.

"After being made aware of the situation I engaged with Fife Council and local councillors, and urged officials to act urgently to prevent further erosion. I am glad that temporary repairs have now been undertaken and I look forward to a permanent solution.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Willie Rennie added: “I was pleased to be able to meet with residents in Pittenweem and to see the temporary repairs to the seawall which has been put in place. I am grateful to the Fife Council officers and to Cllr Altany Craik for taking forward what was a substantial piece of work.