Putting the Creative Spark into East Dunbartonshire

From left, Steve and Jen from Creative Sparks, Kenny from Ceartas, Amy Callaghan MP, and Cllr Gordan Low (Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council).

During the visit to East Dunbartonshire-based Creative Spark, the local politicians attended a community drama project at the Fort Theatre in Bishopbriggs in partnership with Ceartas Advocacy.

The short performance involved 16 participants, including members of Empower East Dunbartonshire who had been invited to take part, and it explored themes of loneliness and isolation through the medium of drama and theatre.

The politicians were impressed by the work of Creative Spark, with Ms Callaghan hailing the group as a “gem of our community”.

Involving people in the arts is widely recognised as a powerful way to engage communities, develop talent, change reputations and increase the aspirations of local people. Creative Spark, which began in 2015 with 42 students, has gone from strength to strength and now has 140 students that take part in arts classes across three locations in East Dunbartonshire.

Commenting, Amy Callaghan MP said:

“Drama and art are great ways to bring people together and to give a platform to local talent. I was so impressed with the performance; Creative Spark really is a gem of our community.

“Clearly the last two years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, and lots of people in our community have experienced loneliness and isolation. That’s why the recent project is so relevant and will have made a difference to the lives of those involved.”

East Dunbartonshire’s new council leader, Gordan Low, added:

“It’s really impressive to see the work Creative Spark and Ceartas Advocacy carry out within our communities.

“I very much welcome the opportunities and experience afforded, particularly to young people who have missed out on so much during the pandemic. It’s great to see their enthusiasm, and congratulations on the results of all the hard work!”

