Reopening Woodside Halls key issue for Maryhill candidates

Re-opening Woodside Halls and putting it into community ownership will be a key priority for candidates hoping to be elected to represent the Maryhill ward next month.

Built in 1925 and operated by Glasgow Life, Woodside Halls has been described as the perfect venue to host meetings, conferences and events – but still remains closed post pandemic.

Talks are scheduled to take place between the city council and Community Central Hall (CCH) , a trust which runs Maryhill Hall and is taking on Woodside Halls.

Located in the far north of Glasgow, with East Dunbartonshire to the north, the ward includes the former burgh of Maryhill and the Wyndford housing estate which is between the River Kelvin which is to the west and the Port Dundas branch of the Forth and Clyde Canal to the east.

It is also home to the Maryhill Park, Summerston, Gilshochill, Acre and Dawsholm neighbourhoods which are situated to the north of the main canal.

Woodside Halls could reopen.

Other issues that are important to residents include the pothole problem along Maryhill Road and the cost of living crisis which is expected to impact vulnerable people the most as energy bills continue to soar.

2017 Results

The 2017 election saw a 38.9% voter turnout with 5730 valid ballot papers and 206 rejected ballots.

The first preference votes received by each of the elected candidates was:

John Letford – formally SNP – 1418

Franny Scally – SNP – 1315

Jane Morgan – Labour – 1210

2022 Candidates

SNP councillor Frann Scally, elected in 2012, is the only member campaigning to retain his seat in the ward as councillors Letford and Morgan are not seeking re-election.

Councillor Letford, who was elected as SNP councillor in 2012 at the same time as councillor Scally, has since joined the Alba party.

Full list of candidates for Maryhill ward

Abdul Bostani – SNP

Damian Clark – Freedom Alliance, Integrity, Society, Economy

Derek Dunnington – Lib Dems

Heather MacLeod – Conservatives

Amy Marquez – Greens

Keiran O’Neill – Labour

Franny Scally – SNP