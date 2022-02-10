Safety concerns about Albert Cross tenements

The fire broke out in November 2019

During a Pollokshields Area Partnership Committee meeting Councillor Jon Molyneux asked what steps were being taken by the council to make the site safer and the buildings habitable again.

He raised concerns that in December last year, part of the fence protecting the site had come down, meaning anyone could wander around and put themselves in danger.

Councillor Molyneux said: “I would like to reiterate the point that the council should use all the influence it can to move things forward. Before Christmas the site security of Albert Drive and Kenmure Street was breached.

“It was clearly an unsafe environment. Any influence we can bear to move things forward from a safety point of view – I would press that we do that as well as the long term regeneration plans that have been discussed.”

Now that the fence has been restored, officers are being asked to communicate with the owners of the former tenement block about these public safety concerns.

It was also requested they are informed of the liability that would fall on them if someone was hurt at the site.

Glasgow City Council has already written to owners of the former tenement building at 187-193 Albert Drive/159 Kenmure Street at Albert Cross to advise them that the local authority would be prepared to support the Southside Housing Association in the redevelopment of the site should they choose not to rebuild.

Consultants who are working on behalf of the owners have advised the local authority that contracts are now out to tender with the results expected around the middle of this month.

Duncan Thomson, group manager at Glasgow City Council, said: “Tenders have been returned for the fire damaged property last week. We are still waiting for the consultants to give us a breakdown on how that impacts on the adjoining properties.