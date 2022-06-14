Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading Scottish Conservative councillor has been arrested over an alleged romance fraud.

Andrew Polson, who was the co-leader of East Dunbartonshire Council until May and stood for election to Holyrood as a prospective MSP, has been released pending further inquiries.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His arrest is mentioned in court papers in a separate civil action raised by a 68-year-old woman which is making its way through court.

Arrested: Andrew Polson

The 49-year-old told BBC Scotland that he was unable to comment due to a confidentiality clause which is linked to that civil case and the contents of the claims and counter-claims.

In the court papers lodged by the woman, she claims that Mr Polson persuaded her to let him manage her finances and used her money to buy property for himself.

She alleges that he abused her trust and exercised "undue influence" over her.

The woman also claims they had a five-year relationship that ended in 2018 when Mr Polson was getting remarried.

She alleges he sought to rekindle their association in 2021 after she had received a large divorce settlement.

In addition to his political career, Mr Polson, the Bearsden South councillor ,is also a director of the Christian community radio station, Revival FM. He has appeared on Scottish Conservatives campaigns alongside former leader Ruth Davidson, now elevated to the House of Lords as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links.