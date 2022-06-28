First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to make an announcement on the proposed second Scottish independence referendum, this afternoon.

Ms Sturgeon is set to give a speech at the Scottish parliament and set out plans to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

She has previously spoken about wanting to have the vote before the end of 2023, despite the UK Government not supporting the idea.

Scotland voted 55-45 in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom at the first independence referendum in 2014.

However, there have been repeated calls for another vote following the UK’s vote in favour of leaving the EU in 2016 - a decision which Scottish voters did not support.

The First Minister has said that she has a mandate for another referendum, as two independence-supporting parties - the SNP and the Greens - have a majority at Holyrood.

When will Nicola Sturgeon make her announcement?

According to the Scottish Parliament website, events at Holyrood will kick off at 2pm.

A couple of ‘topical questions’ will be discussed first - one asking the First Minister for an update on the summit on safe access to abortion services in Scotland - before Ms Sturgeon gives her speech.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will speak at 2pm

No details are given on the website about what the Scottish independence speech will feature.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement?

The easiest way to watch the First Minister’s speech live is to visit the Scottish Parliament TV channel online.