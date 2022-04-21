Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battle bus

Activists gathered at the bus which was joined in Shotts by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to hammer home their election pledges with some gusto in the Easter weekend sunshine.

And the Scottish National Party’s leader at North Lanarkshire Council, Jordan Linden was at the fore making sure their message was heard.

Mr Linden said: “I was delighted to welcome the SNP’s National Campaign Battle Bus to North Lanarkshire this weekend and share our message across our communities.”

In a no holds -barred message to the electorate he added: “Don’t vote for parties who are making false promises, these elections aren’t about cutting train and bus fares as Labour may have you believe and they aren’t about stopping the SNP as the Tories want you to think.”

And he was quick too to reference the Downing Street drinks party scandal which saw the Prime Minister fined last week.