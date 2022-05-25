Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jordan Linden is the new leader of the council with Councillor Tracy Carragher appointed as depute leader.

On his appointment, which was unopposed, Councillor Linden paid tribute to his predecessor, Councillor Jim Logue, praising him for dedicating many decades to public service.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Linden said: “Public office is not easy, it is fraught with challenges and takes its toll in many ways. So for his service to the council and for the personal kindness he has shown me behind the political scenes I wish to say thank you.”

He also thanked former depute leader Councillor Paul Kelly, before going on to say: “It is an enormous privilege to be elected as the leader of North Lanarkshire Council and I am of course enormously proud to lead the first SNP administration in the history of this council.”

Councillor Linden pledged to “lead an administration which will work for all of the people of North Lanarkshire no matter their political belief”, increase opportunities for people and business, and continue investment in education and the economy, with increased public engagement.

He added: ““I know that the cost of living is at the forefront of people’s minds. We don’t underestimate the difficulty rising prices for energy, food and clothing cause. While the council can’t solve these problems alone, we will do everything we can to support people. That means working with people, with the Scottish Government, with partners and with council staff to build strong, resilient partnerships and seeking consensus across the council about the big decision that lie ahead.”

The recent elections saw the SNP elect 36 councillors to Labour’s 33.

Meanwhile Councillor Agnes Magowan has been appointed provost.