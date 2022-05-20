SNP forms minority administration to take control of East Dunbartonshire Council

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishopbriggs South councillor Gordan Low was named new leader of East Dunbartonshire Council

The May 5 vote saw the SNP returned as the largest party with eight councillors, while the Lib Dems have six, Labour have four, the Conservatives have three and there is one independent.

Bishopbriggs South councillor Gordan Low was named leader of the council, with Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South councillor Gillian Renwick appointed provost.

Beardsen North councillor Calum Smith is the new depute leader of the council, while Labour’s Bishopbriggs North and Campsie councillor Colette McDairmid is the new depute provost.

Provost Renwick, who as her first official duty took over chairing the meeting, acknowledged the work of her predecessors, late Bishopbriggs South councillor Alan Brown, who died suddenly in December, and Gary Pews, who was watching from the public gallery having failed to be reelected in Bishopbriggs North and Campsie, before pointing out that she was the first person from Kirkintilloch to hold the office of provost.

She pledged to continue the good work of her fellow provosts and thanked everyone who for their ongoing efforts to serve the people of East Dunbartonshire, especially throughout the pandemic.

Councillor Low said that it was a “great honour and responsibility” to accept leadership of East Dunbartonshire Council.

He highlighted the contributions of individuals and groups across the authority area during the last couple of years and committed to delivering on all of the council’s key objectives.

He added that although councillors often disagreed all of them believed in doing the right thing for their constituents.

The Conservative group showed anger during proceedings, accusing the SNP of having entered a coalition with the Labour group.

Bishopbriggs North and Campsie councillor Billy Hendry repeatedly demanded to know details of the “deal” struck between parties.