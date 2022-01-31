Glasgow MPs have criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

Boris Johnson has apologised after Sue Gray’s report criticised “failures of leadership and judgement” over lockdown-breaking parties held in Downing Street.

He told the House of Commons that he would make changes to the way No 10 and the Cabinet Office are run.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven from Downing Street on January 31, 2022 in London, England.

Concluding his statement on the report, Mr Johnson said: “I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country that I know what the issue is.”

MP criticism

During the debate, Mr Johnson announced that he would be creating an “Office of the Prime Minister with a permanent secretary to lead Number 10”.

Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald responded: “Incredible really. Boris uses #partygate to create a bigger office. Guess that means bigger parties.”

He added: “Far from any resignations or disciplinary measures, Boris goes for a power grab.”

There was also criticism after MP Ian Blackford was ejected from Parliament after saying the Prime Minister misled MPs.