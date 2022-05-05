Team Kirsten recognised in Parliamentary Staff Awards for 2021

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsten Oswald’s staff members Duncan McLean (parliamentary advisor), Nix Prabhu (caseworker), Carolyn McCole (office manager) with Lord Adonis and Kirsten Oswald.

The SNP is included in ‘Other Parties’ for the categories of Office of the Year, Staffer of the Year, and Newbie of the Year, while Conservative and Labour have their own prizes.

The awards are sponsored by Prospect magazine and organised in association with The Members’ and Peers’ Staff Association, supported by the Octopus Consulting Group.

The awards were presented in the House of Commons at a ceremony presided by Lord Adonis.

Ms Oswald said: “I am delighted at this recognition of my amazing staff team – they work hard every day for people across East Renfrewshire.

“The award is especially well deserved for the dedication to helping constituents during what has been a very challenging time.