Miss Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement last Tuesday prompting Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Stephanie Callaghan to say: “The time is now.

“Scotland’s people returned a majority of independence supporting MSPs in May last year, securing a mandate for another independence referendum. Scotland’s people deserve the right to choose Scotland’s future.“The 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum inspired me to get involved in politics and campaign for a better future for my kids. I welcome this fresh opportunity to build a better, fairer, greener and more equal Scotland for all who live here.”“Now is the time for all of those who back independence to mobilise. Is time for us all to work collectively. The people of Scotland will have their say.”

Meanwhile Clare Adamson, SNP MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw then added: “Scotland’s people must have the chance to chart a better course. We can build a society that works for the people – a society founded upon the realisation of our rights. We could do things so much better. We can be outward-looking but real reform simply cannot come while we remain shackled to the sinking UK ship.

“The overarching principle is that decisions affecting Scotland should be made by the people of Scotland. Those who disagree cannot call themselves democrats.”

However Conservative Central Scotland List MSP Graham Simpson said:“The priorities of the people of Lanarkshire are going to be put on the backburner with Nicola Sturgeon’s push for another divisive referendum. Her and the SNP’s selfish obsession with another independence referendum will always be her top priority.