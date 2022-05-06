The votes are counted  and the results are in

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verification of the ballot boxes at The Leisuredrome in Bishopbriggs

Following the count at The Leisuredrome in Bishopbriggs on Friday the following were elected –

Ward 1 (Milngavie): Jim Gibbons (SNP), Alix Mathieson (Conservative), Aileen Polson (Lib Dem);

Ward 2 (Bearsden North): Duncan Cumming (Independent), Alan Reid (Lib Dem Focus Team), Calum Smith (SNP);

Ward 3 (Bearsden South): Ian Gallagher (SNP), Vaughan Moody (Lib Dems), Andrew Polson (Conservative);

Ward 4 (Bishopbriggs North and Campsie): Paul Ferretti (SNP), Billy Hendry (Conservative), Colette McDiarmid (Labour & Co-op), Lynda Williamson (SNP);

Ward 5 (Bishopbriggs South): Gordan Low (SNP), Alan Moir (Labour & Co-op), Ben Rose (Lib Dems);

Ward 6 (Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South): Callum McNally (Labour & Co-op), Willie Paterson (Lib Dems), Gillian Renwick (SNP);

Ward 7 (Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar): Stewart MacDonald (Labour), Pamela Marshall (SNP), Susan Murray (Lib Dems).

Returning Officer Gerry Cornes said: "T here were no significant problems or issues at either our polling stations or the count and everyone worked incredibly hard to ensure everything was done safely and smoothly.

"I thank everyone who worked at the count, polling station officers, candidates, my election team and all who helped in any way to make this election process a success."

In North Lanarkshire the following were elected –

Ward 5 (Stepps, Chryston and Muirhead): Josh Cairns (SNP), John McLaren (Labour), Claire Louise Williams (Greens);

Ward 6 (Gartcosh, Glenboig and Moodiesburn): Joanne Katy Keltie (SNP), Greg Lennon (SNP), Michael McPake (Labour).

In Glasgow the following were elected –

Ward 17 (Springburn/Robroyston): Graham Campbell (SNP), Christina Cannon (SNP), Audrey Dempsey (Labour), and Thomas Rannachan (Labour).

In Stirling the following were elected –