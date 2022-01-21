Tory group leader hits out at cuts to local authority budget

Councilor Gordon Wallace

Tory MSPs at the Scottish Parliament demanded a reverse of draft budget plans which would hit council’s with a £371m real-terms funding cut.

However, this was defeated and East Renfrewshire itself now faces a £10m+ black hole.

Group leader Councillor Gordon Wallace said: “The Scottish Government have record funding from the UK Government at their disposal, but are set to hammer council budgets yet again.

“Ministers are passing the buck to East Renfrewshire. That will either mean crucial day-to-day services being lost or residents being hit with Council Tax rises.

“Enough is enough. That is why I’m pleased to back plans to enshrine a fair funding deal for councils in law, to give assurances over the budgets every year.”