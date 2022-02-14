Tributes paid after sudden death of Glasgow councillor

Tributes have been paid to a Glasgow councillor, following his sudden death.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:52 pm

Cllr Gary Gray.

The Glasgow Labour Group posted this morning that Cllr Gary Gray, who represented the Canal ward, has died.

They described Gary, who was born in 1972, as a ‘great champion’ of his ward.

It posted: “We are deeply saddened by the news that our comrade & colleague Gary Gray has passed away suddenly.

“Gary was a committed socialist who loved being a Councillor representing the Canal ward.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Gary’s friends, family, all those who knew & loved him.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar added: “Very sad news for the Glasgow Labour family. Gary was committed to the city and the party he loved.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

