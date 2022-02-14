Tributes paid after sudden death of Glasgow councillor

Tributes have been paid to a Glasgow councillor, following his sudden death.

Cllr Gary Gray.

The Glasgow Labour Group posted this morning that Cllr Gary Gray, who represented the Canal ward, has died.

They described Gary, who was born in 1972, as a ‘great champion’ of his ward.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It posted: “We are deeply saddened by the news that our comrade & colleague Gary Gray has passed away suddenly.

“Gary was a committed socialist who loved being a Councillor representing the Canal ward.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Gary’s friends, family, all those who knew & loved him.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar added: “Very sad news for the Glasgow Labour family. Gary was committed to the city and the party he loved.