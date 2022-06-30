UK Government cost-of-living payments for East Renfrewshire residents welcomed by MSP

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastwood MSP Jackson Carlaw

They are part of a £37bn package established to help ease the pressure on those struggling with the existing cost-of-living pressures.

Two payments totalling £650 will be delivered to low-income households in East Renfrewshire with the first landing in accounts on July 14 and the other instalment in September.

Those eligible will also receive a £150 top-up disability payment in September.

In total, 7,300 households will get the cost-of-living payment in East Renfrewshire while a further 8,900 individuals in the local authority will be in receipt of the £150 disability payment.

Mr Carlaw said: “Many families and individuals in East Renfrewshire are struggling with the effects of the significant cost-of-living challenges. People are seeing energy, food and fuel bills rise considerably and increasingly difficult decisions are having to be made.

"The UK Government is fully aware of the pressures households across the country are experiencing and the cost-of-living support payments will deliver assistance to those who need it most locally.

“The money will go directly into people's bank accounts if eligible for the payments and the intention is to help ease the pressures with everyday tasks such as putting fuel in the car or paying for the weekly food shop.

“The UK Government have once again stepped up and the total cost-of-living support now stands at £37bn.