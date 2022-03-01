Ukraine: East Dunbartonshire iconic buildings will be lit up to show solidarity

Some of the area’s best known buildings will be lit up in the Ukrainian flag’s colours as a sign of solidarity as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia’s Vladimir Putin entered its fifth day.

This comes after East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan, in a letter to Chief Executive Gerry Cornes on Friday, February 25, called on the council to illuminate iconic buildings in the area to show support, as well as requesting that the area stands ready to offer shelter to displaced people.

The Community Hub in Bishopbriggs and the Lillie Art Gallery will both be lit yellow and blue, whilst the Community Hubs in Bearsden and Kirkintilloch alongside Milngavie Town Hall will be lit blue.

Lillie Art Gallery, Milngavie will be lit up in colours of Ukraine

All five buildings will be illuminated for one week from Tuesday 1 March.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the Council’s headquarters at Southbank Marina and Provost Gary Pews has written to the UK Russian Ambassador calling on Russia to cease its attack and recognise international law.

The council said the letter also reinforces East Dunbartonshire’s commitment to helping Ukrainians in any way it can, if called upon.

Joint Council Leader Cllr Andrew Polson said: “I am appalled by the actions of Russian’s illegal invasion and have been watching in horror at the devastation the attack is causing throughout Ukraine.

In East Dunbartonshire we want to show our support to the Ukrainian people – their spirit and the bravery they are showing – amidst this cowardly and horrifying attack.

"By lighting our buildings and flying the Ukrainian flag, we are standing against the brutal invasion and demonstrating our commitment to peace.

"We are saying to the Ukrainian people that they are in our thoughts and we stand firmly with them.”

Joint Leader Cllr Vaughan Moody added: “Like the majority of the world I’ve been shocked by the despicable assault on Ukraine by Russia and have been watching in horror at the attacks which have caused civilian deaths including children.