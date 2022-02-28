Ukraine: East Dunbartonshire MP in call to local authority

As the Herald went to press on Monday, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia’s Vladimir Putin entered its fifth day.

In a letter to Chief Executive Gerry Cornes, which the MP posted on Twitter at the weekend, Ms Callaghan also said she was “currently engaging with constituents trapped within the region.”

She wrote: “I write to formally request that – in practical solidarity – East Dunbartonshire Council considers illuminating council buildings with the colours of Ukraine. Other civic buildings and tourist spots throughout Scotland, have already taken this small step.

The flag of Ukraine

“Naturally, given the gravity of the conflict and the deeply complex forces at play within Ukraine, such gestures will not solve the problem. But it can – however small – offer support and solidarity for those in dire humanitarian need, caught up in a war not of their choosing.

The MP also requested that, dependent on Scottish and UK government advice, the area stands ready to offer shelter to displaced people.

“As always, I’m willing to work with all across Council to ensure those who seek to call East Dunbartonshire their home – after escaping war or persecution – can do so.

"I am currently engaging with constituents trapped within the region and will be seeking any and all help to ensure they – and others – who need my assistance can find safety in our community.”