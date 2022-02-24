Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has called for the city’s twinning link with Rostov-on-Don to be suspended, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The council leader posted on social media this morning (Thursday) to say that she had written to the Lord Provost, calling for the twinning link to be suspended.

It comes as countries around the world condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and prepare sanctions against Russia.

Car-free plan: Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council.

Cllr Aitken posted: “I have this morning written to @LordProvostGCC to urge him to immediately suspend the city’s twinning link with Rostov-on-Don. While this is a small thing in the circumstances Glasgow must join the world in unequivocally condemning the acts of war unleashed on #Ukraine by Russia.

“Glasgow must show that we stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine as they defend their national sovereignty and now their lives from unprovoked aggression.