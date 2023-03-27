The SNP revealed the results of the two-week online ballot in Edinburgh at 2pm.
A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next First Minister.
SNP leadership election result LIVE
Key Events
- Humza Yousaf is the new leader of the SNP
In remarks after being elected as the next leader of the SNP, Humza Yousaf said: “I was determined then, as I am now, as the 14th leader of this great party, that we will deliver independence for Scotland – together as a team.”
Yousaf looks very likely to become the first person of colour to be elected as Scotland’s First Minister.
Lorna Finn, the SNP’s national secretary, says a total of 50,494 ballot papers were received from 72,169 eligible members.
The total turnout was 70%.
Humza Yousaf’s first preference votes was 24,336.
After Ms Regan was eliminated in the first round, Mr Yousaf defeated Ms Forbes by 52% to 48%.
Once the second preference votes were redistributed he had 26,032 which represents 52.1% of the vote.
There will be a vote in the Scottish parliament tomorrow to confirm Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s First Minister.
Humza Yousaf addresses party members as leader of the SNP during a live announcement at Murrayfield saying he feels “like the luckiest man in the world.”
Pledges to work to re-earn trust and respect of the electorate and to protect Scots from the Cost of Living crisis.