Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 hour ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
2 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
3 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
4 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
15 hours ago Watch: Graeme Cheevers on what it takes to win a Michelin Star
Live

SNP leadership election result updates as successor to Nicola Sturgeon announced

The new SNP leader has been announced following campaigning from Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes.

By Declan McConville
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST

The SNP revealed the results of the two-week online ballot in Edinburgh at 2pm.

A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next First Minister.

SNP leadership election result LIVE

Key Events

  • Humza Yousaf is the new leader of the SNP
Show new updates

Independence pledge

In remarks after being elected as the next leader of the SNP, Humza Yousaf said: “I was determined then, as I am now, as the 14th leader of this great party, that we will deliver independence for Scotland – together as a team.”

Yousaf looks very likely to become the first person of colour to be elected as Scotland’s First Minister.

SNP leadership result

Lorna Finn, the SNP’s national secretary, says a total of 50,494 ballot papers were received from 72,169 eligible members.

The total turnout was 70%.

Humza Yousaf’s first preference votes was 24,336.

After Ms Regan was eliminated in the first round, Mr Yousaf defeated Ms Forbes by 52% to 48%.

Once the second preference votes were redistributed he had 26,032 which represents 52.1% of the vote.

Humza Yousaf is currently the MSP for the Glasgow Pollok constituency

Yousaf promises to lead the generation which delivers independence for Scotland.

First Minister appointment

There will be a vote in the Scottish parliament tomorrow to confirm Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s First Minister.

Humza Yousaf becomes SNP leader

Humza Yousaf addresses party members as leader of the SNP during a live announcement at Murrayfield saying he feels “like the luckiest man in the world.”

Pledges to work to re-earn trust and respect of the electorate and to protect Scots from the Cost of Living crisis.

Yousaf pays tribute to Kate Forbes and Ash Regan after a total of 28 hustings together.

Humza Yousaf has been elected as SNP party leader

SNP Deputy Leader Kirsten Oswald gets the proceedings underway.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SNP