Vladimir Putin will not attend COP26, Kremlin confirms

The news is a setback for the hosts, who hope to get world leaders to make significant agreements on the climate crisis.
US President Joe Biden, the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will all be attending the climate summit, which will be held at the SEC in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12.
Putin is not the only major world leader who will not be attending. China’s Xi Jinping is not likely to appear in person, while India’s Narendra Modi is yet to announce whether he will be attending.
While the Russian President will be at COP26, a large delegation will be coming from Russia for the climate talks.