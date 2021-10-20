Vladimir Putin will not attend COP26, Kremlin confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending COP26, according to the Kremlin.

The news is a setback for the hosts, who hope to get world leaders to make significant agreements on the climate crisis.

US President Joe Biden, the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will all be attending the climate summit, which will be held at the SEC in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12.

Putin is not the only major world leader who will not be attending. China’s Xi Jinping is not likely to appear in person, while India’s Narendra Modi is yet to announce whether he will be attending.