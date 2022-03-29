Waterfoot street set for much needed resurfacing in April

The condition of Brackenrig Crescent has been a long-running concern

The road at Brackenrig Crescent is in very bad condition with a large number of potholes and cracks present on the surface.

In the past year, Eastwood MSP Jackson Carlaw has made multiple representations to East Renfrewshire Council to highlight the condition of the road and pavement and to urge the local authority to arrange for large-scale resurfacing to take place.

Many local residents contacted him last year to express concerns about the long-standing poor state of the road and to stress the need for permanent remedial works.

Following an e-mail from Mr Carlaw to the council’s Director of Environment in June 2021, the local authority advised that Brackenrig Crescent would now be included in the planned resurfacing programme for 2022/23.

The local authority also advised it would be the intention to carry out the work in the early part of the next financial year.

In a recent e-mail to Mr Carlaw, the council’s Environment Service confirmed a date of Tuesda. April 19, for the resurfacing works to start and with further information on the extents of the programme to follow.

Mr Carlaw said: “Across my constituency, there are too many surfaces in a state of disrepair and the horrendous condition of the local roads infrastructure in Eastwood remains one of the most common issues that is raised with me by constituents.

“The derisory state of the surface at Brackenrig Crescent should have been addressed before now and with the road included as part of previous annual resurfacing programmes to restore it’s condition.

“A large number of local residents contacted me to express their dismay at the ongoing poor condition of the road and I made representations to the council to stress how vital it was for resurfacing repairs to take place at Brackenrig Crescent.

“It is welcome that at last, the residential street is now set to undergo resurfacing work in the new financial year.