Pope Francis has died aged 88, the Vatican announces

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pope Francis’ death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. He said: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."