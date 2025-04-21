Pope Francis has died aged 88, the Vatican announces
Pope Francis’ death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. He said: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.
"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.
"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.
"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."
