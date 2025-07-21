Shopping in Glasgow: Popular Buchanan Galleries fashion retailer announces store closure

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:07 BST
The popular Glasgow city centre store inside Buchanan Galleries is closing down in August.

A popular fashion retailer inside Buchanan Galleries have announced that they are closing down their store.

Monki who are found at the top of Buchanan Street on the corner with Sauchiehall Street will be closing their doors next month in August 2025.

A sign on the window of the store has appeared saying: "Closing sale. This store is closing in August.

Buchanan Galleriesplaceholder image
Buchanan Galleries

"Thanks for all the love and support. You can still shop Monki online - explore more at Weekday.com."

Monki is known for blending Scandi-cool with Asian street style, offering trendy, empowering fashion for young women. Back in December 2024. it was reported that the fashion chain was to either close all their stores across the UK or be turned into Weekday stores.

As well as operating at Buchanan Galleries, Monki also has stores in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester and Newcastle.

