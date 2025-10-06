The store was opened just over a year ago in Glasgow city centre.

A popular retailer inside Buchanan Galleries has announced the closure of their city centre store.

Restocked which opened just over a year ago in the busy shopping centre was the first store opened by Glaswegian fashion entrepreneur Finlay Gordon who started off selling rare trainers during lockdown.

The store in Buchanan Galleries was opened in the city centre just over a year ago but will maintain a strong online presence.

Posting on TikTok, Finley said: "Right troops, got a bit of a sad video today.

"Unfortunately, after one year, this is going to be our last weekend in our Glasgow store; we're going to have to shut down.

"It's been a tough choice. I'll go into it more on Sunday after our last day.

"But if you want to pop in, it's our last weekend in-store."