Popular Glasgow Airport store to close for refurbishment
Boots in Glasgow Airport’s departure lounge will close for more than a month from Thursday, 27 February before re-opening on Thursday, April 3rd. The store is popular with travellers looking to pick up any last cosmetics or toiletries before jetting off.
Glasgow Airport said that the refurbishment will bring a “fresh look” and “more variety” for passengers departing from the airport.
Taking to social media, Glasgow Airport said: “We're refurbishing the Boots store in our departure lounge, bringing a fresh look and more variety for our passengers.
“For this refurbishment to take place, Boots will be closed from Thursday 27th February, reopening on April 3rd.
“But don't worry; plenty of other retail therapy options and last-minute essentials are still available.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.