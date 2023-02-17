Popular Glasgow city centre bar is to close

With the cost of living crisis and rising inflation putting pressure on hospitality businesses, a city centre pub will call last orders for the last time.

A bar near Central Station in the city centre will close, management announced today. The Woods has been a fixture on Waterloo street for almost nine years. It was a venue for performances from local musicians throughout that time.

The Woods Bar and Kitchen was busy at lunchtime, serving toasties and beef sliders with pizza in the evening. It was regularly booked for party hires and had a lively weekend crowd.

Last orders will be called for the final time on 25 February.

The original staff of The Woods when it first opened.

A statement this afternoon said: “After nearly 9 fantastic years it is with great pride and affection we have decided to move on from The Woods. We would like to thank all our loyal customers, suppliers and fantastic musicians who have been on this journey with us, and what a journey it has been.

“The last 12 months have been the best and the time is right for us to leave on a high.

“I would personally like to thank the staff who have worked so hard the last 12 months and I know without all of your effort we would never have made it this far.

“Our last day will be Saturday 25th Feb if you want to pop in for a final hurrah…. It is not a goodbye it is just a goodbye for now, as we will see you soon.”