Popular Glasgow city centre bar is to close

A bar near Central Station in the city centre will close, management announced today. The Woods has been a fixture on Waterloo street for almost nine years. It was a venue for performances from local musicians throughout that time.
The Woods Bar and Kitchen was busy at lunchtime, serving toasties and beef sliders with pizza in the evening. It was regularly booked for party hires and had a lively weekend crowd.
Last orders will be called for the final time on 25 February.
A statement this afternoon said: “After nearly 9 fantastic years it is with great pride and affection we have decided to move on from The Woods. We would like to thank all our loyal customers, suppliers and fantastic musicians who have been on this journey with us, and what a journey it has been.
“The last 12 months have been the best and the time is right for us to leave on a high.
“I would personally like to thank the staff who have worked so hard the last 12 months and I know without all of your effort we would never have made it this far.
“Our last day will be Saturday 25th Feb if you want to pop in for a final hurrah…. It is not a goodbye it is just a goodbye for now, as we will see you soon.”
It is the second bar on Waterloo Street, beside the International Financial Services District, to announce its closure after news that The Admiral will shut after four decades to make way for redevelopment.