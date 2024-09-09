A popular Glasgow city centre bridal shop which has been serving Glaswegians for over four decades have announced that their store is to close.

Taking to social media, Angelique Lamont Bridal and Bridesmaids said: “After 44 years in the bridal business, it is with great sadness that we announce our decision to retire. This has not been an easy choice for us, but it is time to create a new chapter in our lives and spend more time with our families and friends. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you. From our beginnings at Miss Angelines Bridal Hire at our St. Enoch Square store, where we started 44 years ago, to our current location, Angelique Lamont Bridal and Bridesmaids, we have had the pleasure of helping tens of thousands of brides over the years. We have created unforgettable memories together, and we are forever grateful to you for allowing us to be a part of your journey. “We have been fortunate to work alongside fantastic manufacturers and their representatives throughout the years. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you; it has been an amazing experience. “To all the staff who have worked with us over the years, a massive thank you for helping make our brides' dreams come true. The memories, laughter, and friendships we've made will stay with us forever. “Firstly, please do not panic. All orders placed are still being fulfilled and are expected to arrive in-store in approximately 6 to 8 weeks. Our official closing date is yet to be confirmed, but please rest assured that we will remain open until all orders are completed. Most of our customers have been contacted regarding this update. If you have not heard from us and have an order placed in our store, please contact us as soon as possible at 0141 552 6800. As you can imagine, we will be inundated with calls over the coming days, so we appreciate your patience .Please note the store is closed on Wednesdays.