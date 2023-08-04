The Gordon Street donut shop was forced to close due to a lack of access to the building

A popular city centre doughnut shop said they were ‘devastated’ when they were forced to close the Gordon Street shop today as they couldn’t get access to the building due to the UCI World Cycling Championships in Glasgow this week.

Tantrum Doughnuts, directly adjacent from Glasgow Central Station, were expecting a busy week for their city centre shop as attendees in their tens of thousands would descend upon the city centre to watch world-class cyclists zoom through the streets of Glasgow.

Both the West End and South Side shops remain unaffected by the UCI road closures, and will remain open throughout the week - with 25% off deals on purchases of 6 doughnuts or more for today only.

Writing on Instagram, Tantrum Doughnuts said:“Hello everyone, unfortunately we won’t be able to open our Gordon Street shop today. We were promised business access to drop off the doughnuts in the early hours this morning, but after 3 hours of trying to get in we couldn’t even get remotely close to the shop! “We’re trying to figure out what to over the next week as we are devastated - this was going to be a busy and exciting week for the City Centre.”

It’s unclear at this juncture whether or not Tantrum Doughnuts will be able to get access to their Gordon Street shop to reopen this week during the UCI World Cycling Championships - Glasgow City Council have been contacted for comment.

Around 46 major transport routes throughout the city centre, East End, and West End shut today, and will remain closed to traffic until next Wednesday - before closing again next Saturday and Sunday.

Major transport routes to be affected include: