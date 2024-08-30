In Pictures: Port Glasgow's abandoned Clune Park ghost estate with less than 20 residents set to be demolished

By Paul Trainer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 08:12 BST

It is thought there are now fewer than 20 people living in the 45 four-storey tenements containing hundreds of flats.

Part of a housing estate which has been dubbed "Scotland's Chernobyl" is to be demolished after the council issued dangerous building notices for 138 properties in 15 tenement blocks. Most of the Clune Park estate in Port Glasgow has been a derelict wasteland for decades and Inverclyde Council has issued the notice on the buildings that are beyond repair and should be knocked down.

Two listed buildings, a former church and primary school, have also been approved for demolition. Clune Park was abandoned in 1997 and is now a ghost estate and the target of arson attacks with some of the cheapest properties in Britain - in 2020 one flat sold for 6K. The estate in Port Glasgow was privately owned but Inverclyde Council bought more than half the properties and now plan to move forward on demolition.

Last year we spoke to Marshal Craig, one of the last few residents of an abandoned estate. Built in 1905 it is made up of 430 flats in rotting tenement buildings covered in graffiti and litter. Marshal said he had no plans to leave - claiming it is ‘’idyllic’’. The retired forestry worker said: “I’ve lived here for 20 years all in all and four years in this particular house.

‘’Quite frankly, I don’t want to move and I’m quite happy here. I know it’s rough sometimes and people come in and smash stuff but I’m perfectly happy here and I don’t want to leave. In some ways it’s quite idyllic. My house is built like a castle. The walls are thick and sturdy, there’s a nice view and no dampness. The only thing the view from my kitchen window is missing is a few palm trees!”

The estate was largely abandoned in the late 1990s after the majority of the shipyard workers employed nearby moved out. Marshall says the remaining residents all stay in the same area of one block. He said: “When I first moved here there was a lot more people, but now it’s pretty much empty.”

Marshal said last year: “Now, out of the 480 families that would be able to stay here, there’s only five of us left holding down the fort. They’re great neighbours. I think I’ll be tying myself to the radiator if they make me move out.”

Although Marshal loves his home the estate has become renowned for smashed windows, litter and fires. Urban explorers regularly visit the site to see the abandoned flats covered in graffiti.

Inverclyde Council pursued a compulsory purchase order to demolish the estate entirely and build 100-120 new homes.

