Primal Scream travel in time for archive album Reverberations

The collection of rare and unheard music marks the first in a full archival series to be released through their own Young Tiki label.

A collection of radio sessions and early singles released on Creation Records between 1985-86 have been assembled together for a new Primal Scream album entitled Reverberations (Travelling In Time).

16 tracks are on the compilation, including the band’s debut single It Happens which lead to their first session for John Peel at BBC Radio 1 after it was recorded at Alaska Studios in London in the wake of Bobby Gillespie’s rapid rise to success with The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobby Gillespie said: “This music proves we really had something special going on back then. I’m very proud of this album, I’m glad these sessions are finally being released.”

The official announcement said:

“We’re excited to announce that ‘Reverberations (Travelling In Time)’ will be released on Friday 28th July and will be available for pre-order from 5pm BST on Wednesday 14th June. This is the Primal Scream debut album that never was: 16 perfectly crafted pop nuggets weighing in at just under 35 minutes.

“This compilation comprises recordings from 1985 to 1986 and includes eleven previously unreleased BBC session recordings, along with all five songs from our first two Creation Records singles. It will be available on limited edition clear vinyl (3000 copies), black vinyl (2000 copies), and a special gatefold CD edition (1500 copies), exclusively through the Primal Scream store. All formats are eligible for worldwide shipping. For the full track listing and more information visit: https://PrimalScream.lnk.to/Reverberations.

“We expect these to sell out quickly so set your pre-order reminder now!﻿“