Primark gets set to celebrate 50 years in Scotland at Hamilton store

This Thursday (21 August) Primark is celebrating 50 years since it opened its doors for the first time in Scotland. And the home of that first store was in Hamilton.

Primark is now calling on the people of Hamilton to help it ring in its 50th birthday in style when it opens on Thursday 21 August at 9am, with entertainment planned throughout the day, and goodie bags for the first 50 shoppers through its doors.

Gavin O’Reilly, Area Manager for Primark Scotland West and Cumbria, who currently oversees Primark’s Hamilton store, said: “Celebrating 50 years on the Scottish high street is a huge milestone – both for Primark and for our Hamilton store.

“We’ve got a fantastic day for our colleagues and customers to enjoy, including a surprise that some people might say has been a long time coming for our most loyal Scottish fans. We can’t wait to see what people think and encourage everyone to join in with our store celebrations on Thursday!”

The retailer’s anniversary celebrations come as Primark introduced its popular Click & Collect service to all 21 stores across Scotland for the first time earlier this year. It means shoppers in Hamilton and nationwide can now browse and shop a wide selection of Primark products online, spanning women’s, men’s, kids and homeware, before collecting their order in-store.

Primark first opened in Scotland at 29 Quarry Street on Hamilton high street in August 1975, where it has grown slightly over the years from 7,000 sq. ft to 9,300 sq. ft but remains the retailer’s smallest store in the UK to this day. Primark now operates 21 stores on high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across Scotland, including its most recent opening in Glasgow Fort in December 2024. Today, Primark operates 197 stores in the UK and employs over 30,000 colleagues.