Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid a visit to the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun yesterday to celebrate a£10 billion contract to build Type 26 frigates for the Norwegian Navy. Addressing a gathering of engineers, workers, apprentices, and union representatives, Starmer praised the Glasgow workforce for their craftsmanship and reliability.

The Ministry of Defence announcement marks the largest defence-order contract between the UK and Norway to date, and will see at least five of the frigates built for Norway, out of a broader fleet of 13 anti-submarine ships shared between the two nations.

Standing alongside GMB Scotland leaders—including General Secretary Gary Smith and Secretary Louise Gilmour—Starmer underscored the economic significance of the deal. GMB hailed the agreement as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to ensure shipbuilding’s long-term viability on the Clyde, securing thousands of skilled jobs and boosting apprenticeships across the region.

Louise Gilmour said: "We have seen far too many jobs and contracts go abroad when we have the skills, experience and commitment to build in Britain. These contracts only confirm it is possible to win orders and to strengthen and protect our capabilities across engineering and manufacturing. They show what is possible with an industrial strategy bolstered by ambition, commitment and a skilled workforce."

The Glasgow yard is currently building eight frigates for the Royal Navy.

On the announcement to build more warships in Glasgow, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister Støre informed the Prime Minister of the UK’s successful bid for Norway’s future frigate programme.

“The leaders agreed the decision was an important and historic moment for European security. It also underlined the close partnership between the UK and Norway, which would endure for decades to come, the Prime Minister added. The cutting-edge Type 26 warship would be among the most advanced frigates ever built and would deliver unparalleled interoperability for Norwegian and British forces, the Prime Minister said.

“The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Støre for Norway’s continued support and significant contributions that continued to support Ukraine’s fight. Both agreed it was vital the country was able to defend itself, as Russia continued its barbaric and illegal attacks. They looked forward to speaking again soon.”

The contract is expected to support 2,000 jobs at BAE in the coming years and a further 2,000 in the supply chain into the latter part of the next decade, with hopes 103 Scottish businesses will benefit.

1 . PM visit to Scotstoun The under construction City Class Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow is pictured in the dock during a visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at BAE Systems Scotstoun | Getty Images Photo: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2 . PM visit to Scotstoun The under construction City Class Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow | Getty Images

3 . PM visit to Scotstoun Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to apprentices, backdropped by HMS Glasgow, during a visit to BAE Systems Scotstoun, in Glasgow | AFP via Getty Images