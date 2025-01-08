Princes Square set to welcome new cookery school serving food to public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scottish cookery school is looking to open in a former restaurant premises at Glasgow’s Princes Square shopping centre.

Sheet Anchor Investments Ltd has asked Glasgow City Council for permission to change the use of the empty unit 53 in the Buchanan Street complex.

A letter to the council states “the Scottish Academy of Food and Drink has expressed an interest in operating the unit with the primary use as the cookery school”.

A deli counter and coffee stand, which would be open to the public, are also proposed.

Layout plans show how the school would include “a chef masterclass, cocktail masterclass and whisky tasting”.

“This will all be provided for private individuals who attend the cookery school,” the letter adds.

Initial designs also show a “speakeasy” area, wine tasting space and a barista masterclass.

The letter, submitted on the applicant’s behalf by Montagu Evans, states the “proposed deli counter and coffee stand will be open to visiting members of the public, along with the proposed area of outdoor seating within the Princes Square mall”.

Trading hours would be in accordance with Princes Square, with the current aim to open the deli counter between 9am and 1pm.

The application adds: “The proposed development represents an exciting opportunity for the mall and importantly occupies a vacant unit.”

Any further applications to alter the unit would be submitted by the prospective tenant. Council planners are currently considering the plans.