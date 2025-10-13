Princess Anne becomes first royal patron of Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow Caledonian has announced that The Princess Royal has become its Patron.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The university says The Princess Royal is also Patron of areas of strong mutual interest including midwifery, emergency medicine, occupational therapy and championing education opportunities for women and girls – particularly in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Medicine).

Announcing the appointment, the city centre university says: “Glasgow Caledonian is the leading University in Scotland for widening access to higher education, with the largest intake of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including significant numbers of care-experienced students and those joining us with existing caring responsibilities – areas of interest to Her Royal Highness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The University’s royal connection stretches back to 1944, when Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, became Patroness of one of GCU’s founding institutions, the Glasgow and West of Scotland College of Domestic Science. On accession to the throne in 1952, the Princess’ patronage of the College automatically ceased. However, as Queen Elizabeth II, she renewed it, an honour which the College Governors said indicated her ‘continued interest in and appreciation of the work of the College’.”

Getty Images

Welcoming the patronage and renewed royal relationship, Glasgow Caledonian University’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Steve Decent said:

“It is a great honour for Glasgow Caledonian to have The Princess Royal as Patron for our University and to renew our long-standing royal connection. This is particularly poignant as we approach the 150th anniversary year of one of our founding institutions. Now, as then, we remain dedicated to delivering positive social and economic benefits to the communities we serve. We look forward to discussing areas of keen mutual interest and exploring future opportunities for delivering great societal benefit with Her Royal Highness as Patron.

“We offer our sincere thanks to The Princess Royal for agreeing to be our Patron, and the University very much looks forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness to see our work first hand in the time ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Funding Council statistics highlight that 23% of Glasgow Caledonian’s Scottish full-time, first degree entrants are drawn from the country's 20% most-disadvantaged backgrounds. The University has also been named UK Modern University of the Year for Graduate Jobs in a major UK university guide.