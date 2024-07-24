Prominent Sauchiehall Street store closes its doors as building is listed for sale on the market
A prominent store in Glasgow’s city centre appears to have now closed its doors on Sauchiehall Street.
Brands Outlet on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Cambridge Street is now closed with the premises being up for sale by estate agents and letting firm Savills. The bargain outlet had moved into the former Dunnes Store next to Tesco a few years back.
Signs had went up in the popular bargain store at the end of April to indicate that the store would be closing down as they advertised a clearance sale.
It is yet another blow for what was once Glasgow’s most popular shopping street as the building joins a list of empty premises which includes the former BHS building, Marks & Spencers and Halifax bank.
Two of the most prominent empty sites on Sauchiehall Street are however set to be transformed as Fusion Group had their £76 million plans approved to redevelop the former Marks & Spencer site. The new site will include 619 beds and retain the 1930s art deco façade. Elsewhere, plans earlier this week showed what the former ABC site on Sauchiehall Street could look like after Vita Group submitted plans to demolish the historic C-listed building.
The current building on the famous Glasgow street dates back to 1875 and could now be turned into 365 student bed spaces and a courtyard. Under the plans, there will also be a public food hall constructed on the ground floor of the site.
The price of the building is not disclosed by Savills until application with them stating that the building has the potential for redevelopment. Speaking about the premises, they say: “The property sits on in a prime corner on one of the city’s prime retail thoroughfares, at it’s junction with Cambridge Street.”
