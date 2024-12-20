Proposal to remove the current cap on the number of taxis in Glasgow

A consultation will ask if the current limit on the number of taxis should be removed, retained or reviewed in line with the current transport needs in Glasgow.

The amount of taxi and private hire cars operating in Glasgow city centre could change if a proposed public consultation is approved. The city council’s licensing committee is to consider the launch of a consultation to find a solution to a problem that has been particularly noticeable in Glasgow.

The council has been rejecting a large number of private hire applications due to its overprovision policy that sets a maximum amount of licenses available, but drivers affected have warned people are struggling to get taxis late at night.

A shortage of transport options, including taxi and private hire cars, was recently highlighted by two studies as having a negative impact on the recovery of Glasgow's late-night economy.

Figures from independent transport consultants found there were 1,416 licensed taxis in Glasgow and 3,176 private hire cars, a total of 4,584 vehicles, in January 2023. This compares with a total of 5,179 - 1,420 taxis and 3,759 private - in 2019.

Councillor Alex Wilson, chair of the Licensing Committee, told The Herald that he had asked for a report detailing the consultation on the cap to be brought forward in January: “The primary purpose of licensing is to serve the needs, and protect the well-being, of the public. The availability of safe and licensed cabs at night is key part of that.

“Both the city centre and the taxi and private hire trade have undergone significant change over recent years and it’s my view that it’s time for a conversation on whether the overprovision caps for taxis and private hire cars are still required. We need to consider if they still serve the needs of the public, the trade, our city centre economy and Glasgow’s transport network. My hope is the responses to the consultation will tell us that.”

Councillor Angus Millar, convener for city centre recovery and co-chair of the City Centre Taskforce, said: “The council and our partners commissioned these reports to build an evidence base of how we can support more people to access the city centre economy, and we know that building people’s confidence in the availability of safe and secure late night transport is a factor which needs addressed.

“We have a responsibility to respond to the findings of both reports and help ensure a strong future for the city centre and our late-night economy, and this consultation will help set the direction of provision for Glasgow.

“I’d urge as many people and businesses as possible to make their voices heard and take part in this conversation in the new year.”

Neil Scoffield, Glasgow Convenor of Scottish Private Hire Association, said: “The problem is not taxis, the problem is the hospitality trade and people don’t have enough money to spend."

“There is not enough work for the current number of drivers. We have drivers sitting about for hours during a shift. We have drivers hardly making a living. The evidence from drivers does not, according to the association, support claims there are not enough cars on the road.”

“The average wait for a car is four and a half minutes. Suggesting the problem is lack of taxis is a wild accusation from the hospitality sector. Taxis and private hire cars are not the problem, there are cars in abundance. At Central Station, for example, you will see a long queue of taxi drivers waiting for hires and private hires picking up bookings.”