Proposals put forward to demolish B-listed Glasgow city centre building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A historic Glasgow building near to the St Enoch Centre could be facing demolition after a property company proposed plans to knock down the building.

As part of a redevelopment plan, Regent Property are to soon begin public consultation about replacing the building at 86-90 Maxwell Street as well as the neighbouring building on at Fox Street.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the development plans, the buildings would be replaced with a hotel/short-stay apartments which means that both could be completely demolished.

The building on Maxwell Street is B-listed and dates back to the late 1860s having been constructed for McCorquodales Printers.

Regent Property will be holding a public consultation event on Wednesday February, 28 from 3pm-7pm, in the foyer at Granite House on Stockwell Street.