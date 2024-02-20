Proposals put forward to demolish B-listed Glasgow city centre building
A historic Glasgow building near to the St Enoch Centre could be facing demolition after a property company proposed plans to knock down the building.
As part of a redevelopment plan, Regent Property are to soon begin public consultation about replacing the building at 86-90 Maxwell Street as well as the neighbouring building on at Fox Street.
Under the development plans, the buildings would be replaced with a hotel/short-stay apartments which means that both could be completely demolished.
The building on Maxwell Street is B-listed and dates back to the late 1860s having been constructed for McCorquodales Printers.
Regent Property will be holding a public consultation event on Wednesday February, 28 from 3pm-7pm, in the foyer at Granite House on Stockwell Street.
