Overnight closures will be in place throughout September as engineers carry out the work.

Network Rail engineers will soon begin repair work on a bridge carrying the railway over the A8 in Langbank, Inverclyde.

A lorry struck the bridge in June 2024, damaging the structure. Since then, Network Rail has inspected and monitored it, with repairs scheduled to take place over 12 nights in September. Engineers will carry out the work overnight to prevent disruption to rail services.

There will be overnight road closures of the eastbound A8 (Greenock Road) at Langbank to allow this to take place. A traffic management plan and signed diversion route have been agreed with the trunk road operator. The road will be closed from 22:00 until 06:00 on 12 consecutive nights, beginning on the evening of Saturday, 13 September.

Michael Walker, works delivery manager at Network Rail Scotland, said: “The work we’re doing at Langbank in September will see the repair of damage to one of our bridges, caused by an HGV striking it in summer 2024. It’s all part of our commitment to run a safe and reliable railway.

“We thank residents and road users for their patience while we carry out these vital repairs that’ll help keep services on the Glasgow Central – Gourock/Wemyss Bay routes running safely and reliably. We know there’s never a good time to close a road, but it’s the only way we can deliver this work safely and efficiently.”