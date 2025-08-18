£2.9m platform upgrade completes at busy Glasgow train station

Newly upgraded platforms at Hillington West station fully reopened yesterday (Sunday) following the completion of a major £2.9 million improvement project.

The work involved the demolition and reconstruction of both platforms, delivering a smoother surface and better drainage. The upgrades aim to improve safety and create a more modern, accessible, and welcoming environment for passengers.

Delivered by Network Rail in partnership with principal contractor AmcoGiffen, the project was carried out over six months. To minimise disruption, the platforms were rebuilt one at a time, allowing the station to remain partially operational throughout the work.

Ashley McDonald, scheme project manager for Network Rail Scotland, said: “This kind of investment is about future proofing the railway, making sure stations like Hillington West stay in great shape for years to come. Passengers will notice a big difference with the platforms looking refreshed and the station feeling its best.

“The platforms are built to last, which means less chance of disruption and a more reliable experience for everyone who uses the station. We’re really grateful to passengers and the local community for their patience and support while we got the work done.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “ScotRail is committed to delivering the best possible journey experience for our customers, and this improvement work will deliver long-term benefits for people using the station.

“We also thank customers for their patience while this work was carried out, we know that changing travel plans is inconvenient, but hope they will enjoy the new look of the upgraded platforms.”

The Hillington West upgrade is one of several multi-million pound platform renewal schemes being delivered across Scotland in 2025. Earlier in the year, platforms were upgraded at Alexandra Parade in Glasgow and Dunkeld and Birnam in Perthshire.

Both projects involved significant structural improvements, including new surfacing and modern lighting. Work on platform 2 at Hamilton West in Lanarkshire is also nearing completion in the coming weeks.

The projects are part of Network Rail’s wider programme of work to modernise infrastructure across the country, helping ensure stations remain safe, accessible, and fit for the future.