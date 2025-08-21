£59m bridge and gateway route to connect Paisley with Glasgow Airport

A new £59m transport project will connect Paisley town centre with Glasgow Airport.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is set to begin on a new £59million transport project which will connect Paisley town centre with the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) and Glasgow Airport.

Renfrewshire Council’s AMIDS South project has received £38.7million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, with the Council committing a further £18.8million, to create a new road bridge across Paisley Harbour, a 1.7km gateway route along the White Cart river and a network of roads, cycling and walking links from the town centre train station and bus interchange to AMIDS, Glasgow Airport and Inchinnan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a new road from Renfrew Road to the bridge crossing will be created which will connect into the new Paisley Grammar School Community Campus, as will dedicated walking and cycling routes. A safe access route from Gallowhill using the underpass on the former railway line will be constructed using £1.5million provided by Transport Scotland.

Renfrewshire Council say economic projections have estimated the project could boost the local economy by an additional £136million in private sector investment and cut carbon emissions by 21,700 tonnes, while creating new job opportunities and helping existing and new companies to grow and expand.

Renfrewshire Council Leader Iain Nicolson said: “AMIDS is one of the most significant developments in Renfrewshire’s recent history as it will bring high-quality jobs, world-leading industry and provide a significant boost to the area’s economy so it is important that we provide the appropriate access to Scotland’s home of manufacturing innovation.

“This project will not only provide infrastructure to better connect communities to education and employment opportunities, but it will also significantly improve the offer to organisations looking to locate here with enhanced access to the airport and the fourth-busiest train station in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be another flagship project for Renfrewshire following the completion of the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project, which included the new Renfrew Bridge, and will be further proof of the Council’s ability to successfully deliver nationally significant infrastructure projects which bring substantial benefits now and for generations to come.”

The new infrastructure will add to the Renfrew Bridge which was part-funded by the UK Government and links Renfrew with Clydebank, Yoker and the wider Glasgow City Region. Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: “Backed by over £38million in Government funding, this flagship project will deliver a major boost for Paisley and for Scotland as a whole.

“It’s exactly the kind of investment behind last month’s announcement of nearly £340 million from our Levelling Up Fund to communities across the UK. The new bridge will provide safer, better-connected transport links for local people, businesses and schools, while driving economic growth and creating thousands of new jobs – a key part of our Plan for Change.”

Supplied

Farrans Construction have been appointed to deliver the project with construction planning underway, with the full project expected to be complete and open in 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Murray, Scotland's Regional Director for Farrans, said: “AMIDS South is a project which will deliver major economic and connectivity benefits for the town of Paisley and wider Renfrewshire, and we are looking forward to getting work started on site.

“Our experienced team has recently completed the highly-successful Govan to Partick Bridge in Glasgow and we have a long history of projects in the transportation sector in Scotland including Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven in joint venture as SFN, M80 Stepps to Haggs and the A737 Dalry Bypass in Ayrshire. We are working through the final stages of preparation with our client Renfrewshire Council and will be engaging on the ground with local stakeholders shortly.”

AMIDS South is the next step in the Council’s ongoing capital investment programme which has included the refurbishment of Paisley Town Hall, Paisley Arts Centre’s renovation, the creation of the Learning and Cultural Hub on the High Street, and the transformation of Paisley Museum, which is almost complete.