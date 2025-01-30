Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-million pound purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development in the Merchant City has now been completed.

Robertson Construction Central West has completed the £17.7m Clyde Court at Jocelyn Square in the Merchant City district. And now the development has been handed over to operator Homes for Students under its Prestige Student Living brand.

The development will provide 169 studio en-suite bedrooms aimed at students attending University of Glasgow and University of Strathclyde. On-site amenities include two ‘MasterChef kitchens’, two social study rooms, a cinema, gym, cycle store, and breakout spaces with pool tables.

Andy McLinden, Regional Managing Director, Robertson Construction Central West, said: “Clyde Court is a welcome addition to Glasgow, offering state-of-the-art accommodation that will attract students both near and far.

“Drawing on our construction experience within busy, city centre environments, we delivered this project with minimal disturbance to the surrounding community without compromising quality.”

“Providing meaningful local benefits that are far-reaching and long-lasting was central to our approach. As we continue construction in and around Glasgow, we look forward to building on this with other projects.”

The project has been designed to ensure that the building blends in with the surrounding buildings in the Jocelyn Square area, with their distinctive red brick facade.

PV panels are fitted on the building’s ‘living roof’ consisting of grass and wildflowers, whilst electric vehicle charging stations, cycle parking and enhanced outdoor spaces with seating and soft landscaping were also delivered as part of the project.

Stairwells of the six-storey building feature bold, colourful artwork inspired by Glasgow, Scotland and education. Taio, a local up-and-coming graffiti artist, created the urban artwork, having previously designed murals as part of the project’s topping out celebrations last year.

Adam Sadler, Project Director, Urbanite Living, commented: “We are delighted to handover this significant new PBSA scheme to the students of Glasgow. Clyde Court represents the regeneration of a key city centre site to deliver much-needed new accommodation in a top UK university destination where there is currently a major undersupply.”

The project saw £9m spent within 40 miles from site and the continued partnership with City of Glasgow College to support Foundation and Pre-Apprenticeship Classes.