Rail replacement buses set to replace train services on busy Glasgow Queen Street line this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been announced that rail replacement buses will replace trains on a busy line from Glasgow Queen Street station this weekend.
Due to engineering works, services between the city centre station and Anniesland in the West End of the city will be replaced with a bus service on Sunday 28 July.
ScotRail has confirmed that the services will not be running with other train services set to be affected as work is taking place between Glasgow Central station and Anniesland, as well as in the Falkirk area.
These are all the services which will be disrupted this weekend:
- Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen/Inverness/Elgin: Train services will start/terminate at revised times and will be diverted between Glasgow and Stirling.
- Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh (via Falkirk High): Train services are diverted and will not call at Croy and Falkirk High. Trains will call additionally at Falkirk Grahamston. Train services will start/terminate at Glasgow Queen Street at revised times. Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Linlithgow calling at Croy, Falkirk High and Polmont.
- Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa: Train services operate between Glasgow Queen Street and Stirling only and at revised times. These services are also being diverted and will not call at Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and Croy. Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Alloa, calling at Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Croy, Larbert and Stirling.
- Glasgow Queen Street to Cumbernauld: Train services operate at revised times, with most extended to Stirling.
- Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland: Train services will not run. Rail replacement buses will run between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland.
- Glasgow Queen Street to Oban/Fort William: Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich (fast service to connect with trains). Buses will also replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich calling at Dalmuir, Dumbarton Central, Helensburgh Upper, Garelochhead, Arrocher & Tarbet, and Ardlui. Additionally, the 9.03am Glasgow Queen Street to Oban and the 5.04pm Oban to Glasgow Queen Street services are cancelled throughout.
ScotRail is advising that passengers should plan ahead due to the service disruption.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.