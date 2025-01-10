Rail replacement buses to replace busy Glasgow train services this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Essential engineering works are to be carried out on busy Glasgow railway lines over the weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that rail replacement buses will replace ScotRail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Linlithgow/Alloa this weekend on Sunday 12 January.

Engineering works are taking place between Bishopbriggs and Polmont on Sunday meaning that various lines will be impacted at the weekend.

Rail Replacement Services:

Glasgow Queen Street and Alloa, calling at Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Croy, Larbert, and Stirling.

Glasgow Queen Street and Linlithgow, calling at Croy, Falkirk High, and Polmont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will still be trains running from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh as the service which runs via Falkirk High will be diverted via Cumbernauld meaning that the train will not stop at Croy or Falkirk High but will instead go via Falkirk Grahamston and stop there.

The service to Alloa will also be diverted via Cumbernauld but won’t call at Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, and Croy. These diversions also mean that services to Cumbernauld on Sunday will operate at revised times.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "Due to essential engineering work, buses replace trains this Sunday between Dundee and Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street and Alloa/Linlithgow.

"Check your journey on our app."