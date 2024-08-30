Rail replacement buses to replace some Glasgow train services this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Essential engineering works are to be carried out on busy Glasgow railway lines over the weekend

It has been announced that rail replacement buses will replace some trains from Glasgow Queen Street station this weekend.

Engineering work will be carried out between Partick and Westerton/Milngavie meaning that all lines will be closed before 10.30am on Sunday 1 September.

The closure will affect ScotRail routes between Airdrie, Bathgate, Dalmuir, Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street, Helensburgh Central, Milngavie and Oban. Once trains reach Westerton, they will be diverted and will run to and from Dalmuir instead of Milngavie.

A replacement bus service will run between Partick and Milngavie and trains which usually run to Westerton will be diverted to run via Yoker. There will also be replacement bus services running between Partick and Dalmuir via Westerton and Singer.

Passengers are being advised to plan ahead with their journey and check the status of the service which they are using.