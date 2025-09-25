Railwayman signals end of 47-year career at Glasgow Central station

An Avanti West Coast employee who started his career on the tracks aged just 16 has marked his last working day on the railway after clocking up 47 years’ service in Scotland.

Gerry Bowie, Fleet Interface Engineer at Avanti West Coast, who lives in Gourock, checked Pendolino trains at Glasgow for the last time ensuring they were safe and reliable for passenger service before his retirement.

Family and colleagues gathered at Glasgow Central station to celebrate his achievement and wish him well – with a congratulatory message displayed on the departure board.

After leaving school, Gerry, who was too young to follow in his dad’s footsteps at Clyde Shipyard, applied for a railway apprenticeship.

He was part of a group of 60 apprentices who joined British Rail Engineering Limited (BREL) Glasgow’s Springburn Works – a manufacturing and maintenance facility. It was here he began his railway career on 7 August 1978 – when John Travolta’s and Olivia Newton-John’s ‘You’re The One That I Want’ from the musical Grease was top of the UK’s charts.

After turning aged 18, Gerry could have joined the shipyard but was happy on the railway and chose to remain at Springburn. In 1983, he took a job at Grangemouth depot, where he worked on diesel locomotives.

For the next 30 years, Gerry held many roles maintaining various traction types at locations including Eastfield, Glasgow Central and Polmadie. Some highlights include opening parts of Polmadie depot, preparing for Voyager trains and helping apprentices.

In 2013, he joined Glasgow Subway - the world’s third oldest underground railway - as a Service Delivery Manager for rolling stock.

Gerry returned to the West Coast Main Line in 2016 as a Route Support Engineer – a role he held for nearly nine years before his current job. He was responsible for improving, identifying and managing engineering performance on the route between London and Scotland – ensuring the fleet ran as efficiently and reliably as possible. It was his favourite role as he felt he was making a contribution.

Throughout his career, Gerry has remained in Scotland, and the West Coast Main Line is particularly special to him, as the many depots he worked at had a connection to it. The people, teamwork, and history of Britain’s railway is what Gerry loved most and gave him a sense of pride.

Gerry’s fondest memory was the hand back of the Mk3 (British Rail Mark 3) fleet before the launch of the Pendolino trains.

Speaking about his 47 years’ service, Gerry said: “I’ve come a long way from the spotty teenager outside the gate of Springburn waiting to embark on my railway career. The railway has been my whole life and working with great people has kept me motivated. It’s been quite the journey with many highs that I’ll remember fondly. I’ve met many incredibly talented people and who have helped me and shaped my career. For that, I’m eternally grateful. I would like to wish my colleagues good health, good luck and continued success.”

Dean Duthie, Engineering and Infrastructure Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “On behalf of Avanti West Coast, I’d like to congratulate Gerry on his 47 years of service and thank him for all he has done for colleagues and customers. Gerry is a well-loved member of the team who brings humour, support, and a can-do attitude in abundance. He’ll be sorely missed. We wish Gerry all the best for his retirement.”

Irene Pacheco, Pendolino Contract Production Manager at Avanti West Coast, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Gerry. He is a great laugh and has an impeccable work ethic. Gerry is always willing to help anyone, attend depots to make sure everything is done properly or give advice to the team conducting the work. We’ll miss Gerry and wish him a happy retirement.”