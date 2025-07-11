Rebus to return for second series filmed in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Scottish crime drama from Eleventh Hour Films will return for a second series, penned by Gregory Burke, with Glasgow actor Richard Rankin reprising his role as Detective Sergeant John Rebus.

Based on the best-selling books by Ian Rankin and filmed in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow, the new series will continue to explore Rebus’s complex world as he navigates Scottish crime and personal conflict.

The first six-part series, which launched in full on BBC iPlayer in 2024, received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. The debut episode attracted 6.3 million viewers across all platforms while last month it scooped three RTS Scotland awards for Best Drama, Writer and Director.

Series two, commissioned by the BBC, will see Richard Rankin reprise the role of Detective Sergeant John Rebus and will explore the links between violent criminals involved in the drug trade in Edinburgh and the professional bourgeois world of law and finance, where police sometimes fear to tread.

Paula Cuddy, Executive Producer and Co-CEO at Eleventh Hour Films says: “After three wins at the RTS Scotland Awards 2025, we couldn’t be more thrilled to now share that we are reuniting with Ian Rankin’s celebrated Scottish detective, brilliantly portrayed by Richard Rankin, to bring a second series of Rebus to the BBC. No doubt it will pack a punch and there’ll be some sardonic Rebus comments along the way. We can’t wait!”

Ian Rankin, Executive Producer says: “Season one of Rebus ended on a cliffhanger. Only screenwriter Gregory Burke knows what happens next. So I’m hugely excited that season two will soon be with us. Rebus is back - mean, moody and as magnificent as ever!”

Gregory Burke, Writer, says: “I’m delighted to be given the chance by the BBC and Eleventh Hour Films to bring Rebus back to the nation’s TV screens once more. Ian Rankin’s character and body of work are the perfect materials with which to explore contemporary Scottish society and the turbulent world that surrounds it.”

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Scotland says: “We were blown away with the audience response to the new-look Rebus first time round so bringing it back for a second series was always a priority. The combination of brilliant storytelling, powerful performances and top class production values will make this new series must-see television.

“This commission is part of our recently announced strategy to bring more high impact scripted content from Scotland and we’re confident audiences will enjoy this next series as much as they did the first.”

Rebus is part of a roster of BBC dramas from Scotland, including Shetland, Vigil, Granite Harbour, The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Half Man and the recently announced Counsels, The Young Team and Grams.

Season two of Rebus - six one hour episodes - will be produced by Eleventh Hour Films for BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC One. Niall MacCormick will be returning to direct all six episodes and Angela Murray will return to produce.