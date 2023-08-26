Record attendance on first day of Glasgow Summer Arts Market

An arts and crafts market held at one of Glasgow city centre’s landmark buildings received record number of attendees on the first day of the weekend event.

Wasps‘ Summer Market - a weekend event held at The Briggait - attracted over two thousand visitors but this year the market comfortably beat the previous market’s attendance, with over 2,500 visitors on the first day alone. The market will continue 10am-4pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Wasps Summer Market featured ninety stalls selling some of the best locally created arts and crafts the region has to offer, everything from ceramics, jewellery and textiles, greetings cards and original works of art.

Wasps is Scotland’s national provider of creative spaces and artist studios and has been running summer and winter markets for the past six years in Glasgow, adding Inverness and Perth events in the last three years.

Vendors at the weekend Summer Market included artists based at The Briggait, which now serves as a creative centre, including Garter, Alan Campbell Art, Jane Martin Glass, cartoonist Frank Boyle and jewellery maker Morna Darling. Sellers from further afield included Velvet Rose Designs, Eve Cockburn Jewellery, Artists’ Tuck Shop! and Spicy Chameleon.

Wasps Spokesperson Daniel Pollitt: “We love to see our tenants engage with the public at events like these and it’s heartwarming to see them become increasingly popular. We’re delighted to welcome so many new faces to our market and to be supporting Scotland’s independent, and very talented makers and creators.”