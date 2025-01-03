Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the festive season drawing to a conclusion, Glasgow City Council have provided advice for those looking to dispose of real Christmas trees.

For residents who have a brown bin permit, real Christmas trees can be placed in your bin for kerbside collection. However, you must cut the tree into manageable pieces and ensure that the lid will close and the tree is not wedged into the bin.

Real Christmas trees can also be taken to the following three locations in the city from 3 January until 31 January:

Kelvingrove Park, Kelvin Way, grass area opposite the bandstand. Please note that this area is now pedestrianised and you will have to park a short distance away and walk over to the bandstand.

Pollok Country Park, main car park, near the Burrell Collection.

Mansfield Park, drop off point via Hyndland Street at Mansfield Park.

Glasgow City Council have detailed how the trees will be sustainably recycled with trees collected in the brown bins or taken to recycling centres composted and trees taken to the parks chipped and shredded on site for use within the parks - further chippings will be available to the public from Pollok Park, free of charge.